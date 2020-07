Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

Died unexpectedly on July 7th at the age of 82. Lifelong resident of Sacramento. Retired from Campbell Soup in 1997. Preceeded in death by his wife, Barbara. Leaves behind four children, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store