It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jimmy) Stich of Placerville, CA on July 4, 2019. He was a longtime employee of the California Department of Food & Agriculture. Jimmy is survived by step-mom Joan; aunt Claire; aunt Jo; siblings Tece, Nancy, John, Susie and Jeff; step-sisters, Nancy, Sue, Ellen and Jamie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his beloved Native Sons of the Golden West (Georgetown Parlor #91) or to IOOF (Diamond Springs Lodge 9). Friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave condolence messages at chapelofthepinesfunerals.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 17, 2019