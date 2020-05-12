It is with heavy hearts we share the unexpected passing of James (Jim, Dad, Coach) Conger on May 3rd, 2020. James Leslie Conger, Jr. was born in Fort Stockton, Texas in 1940 to Norma and James Leslie Conger, Sr. along with his brother and sister, Ronnie and Beverly. The Conger family migrated to California, ending up in Chico, where Jim attended elementary, middle and high school. All throughout his early education and adulthood, Jim loved and engaged in many different sports: swimming, baseball, football, basketball and golf, just to name a few. After graduating from Chico High School, Jim attended the University of Utah on a full ride football scholarship and continued his life-long love of sports. Jim and his high school sweetheart Barbara Neibert married in 1960 and started a family in Salt Lake City, Utah, where his two daughters, Kari and Lisa where born. The family moved back to Chico where Jim continued his education and received his California teaching credential from Chico State and where their third child, son Rick was born. The family then moved to Sutter, CA to Jim's first teaching job at Sutter High School, where he taught and started his coaching career in football and track, along with officiating basketball and baseball. The family then moved to the Sacramento area, then El Dorado Hills. Jim taught in the San Juan Unified School District while continuing his studies to receive his Master's degree. He taught and coached at Casa Robles High School in Orangevale, moving within the school district to Mira Loma High School before moving on to charter schools where he worked until his retirement in 1998. Upon Jim and Barbara's retirement, they moved to the Del Web retirement community in Lincoln, California. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting (with Sam, our black lab), fishing, reading, playing computer games, working in the yard and traveling to Mexico, Palm Springs and various locations with golf courses across the US. Jim and Barbara loved to socialize with their many groups of friends to play pool, cards, golf and travel. Jim made lasting impressions on his many friends, family and students throughout his entire life and especially enjoyed his golf friendships with Houston, Terry, Joe and Al. Dad was a very special and wonderful father. He motivated all of us to be tough and competitive like him, yet hard working, patient, loving and trusting. We have such fond memories of our family camping and fishing trips up in the Sierra Nevada's that we will cherish forever. Dad was our hero who we will always love and truly miss. Jim was preceded in death by his father James, mother Norma, brother Ronnie and sister Bev. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, daughters Kari Conger and Lisa Tripp (son in-law Stuart), son Rick (daughter in-law Vanessa), and grandchildren Hailey Lance, Alissa Kiesz (husband Chris and soon to be born great granddaughter), Katelyn, nephews David and Jeff, sister in-law Mary Emrich (Bud) and brother in-law Lee Neibert. A private service will be held with the immediate family only. Due to the pandemic, a celebration will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2020.