Jim went to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a long battle of Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson's which he fought fourteen years. He loved his family, home, church, and his Lord, Jesus Christ. He served as a Deacon in his church as well as driving the church bus to pick up kids around the neighborhood to attend Sunday School each week. Jim was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra, his daughter Whitney Lee (Mike), sons David and Matthew (Danielle), and seven grandchildren, Dalton, Jayden, Carson, and Chase Lee and Eli, Ben, and Vala Rehnstrom. Born in San Francisco, CA on January 17, 1940 to Maxine and John Rehnstrom, Jim was the second oldest in a family of 5 siblings. He is survived by his older brother John (Margaret) and younger sister Sandy (Jim) Condon and is proceeded in death by his parents and younger sisters Joan and Shirley. Jim grew up in San Francisco and enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17, where he served from 1957 to 1961. After being discharged, he met the love of his life Sandra. In 1974 they moved to Fair Oaks where he lived until his death. Jim worked for Fairbanks Scales as a scale mechanic for 45 years. He became a Master Scale Technician before retiring in 2006. Jim was a man with very high morals and taught his family integrity, the value of hard work and instilled manners and respect to his children. He valued this family life and loved his wife and children. He will be missed and leaves a huge void in our lives. Services will be held Saturday, May 4th 2019, at Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville at 3:00 PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 2, 2019