James Lewis Junkins
10/13/1931 - 06/05/2020
James "Jim" Lewis Junkins was born on October13, 1931, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to Father, James Nathan Junkins and Mother, Reba Audrie Sanders. He died peacefully in his home in Carmichael, CA at the age of 88 after a decade plus long battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Margie (McKean) Junkins, Sister Dorreece (Faulkner) Junkins of Flowood, Mississippi, Daughters Alice Polkowitz and Kimberly Gage, and Sons Steven Junkins, Robert Junkins, Joseph Junkins, Kenneth Gage, and Raymond Chuckie Hitchcock, as well as twelve Grandchildren and seven Great-Grand Children. To learn more about Jim's life, send flowers, add memories, pictures, and prayers, visit: sacramentofuneralandcremation.com Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Crossroads Church, 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA, 916-486-8611. Masks and physical distancing will be required to attend services. Reception to follow. "May the Lord carry his soul home!"

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 16, 2020.
