James Louis Langill, Sr aged 87 passed away peacefully at home January 12, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. James was born May 11, 1932 in Sacramento, CA. James is survived by his sister Teddy Nelson of Arizona, His children, Michelle Langill, James Langill, Jr, Carol Langill (daughter in law), His grandchildren, Johanna, Mary, Benjamin, Martha, Ruth, Naomi and Daniel. James grew up in Sacramento, Ca and Graduated from Elk Grove High School. After high school he began his career as a Southern Pacific Railroad Apprentice Machinist. He joined the US Navy as a shipman during the Korean War. Upon completing his contract with the military. Jim returned to Southern Pacific Railroad to complete his machinist apprenticeship. He then worked at various machine shops, including L & F Machine Works in Los Angeles, Ca, a large part machine shop. He returned to Sacramento area in 1960 to work as a tool, jig and fixture builder for the space industry for Aerojet in Rancho Cordova, Ca for 9 years. When massive layoffs occurred at Aerojet in 1969, many machinist's positions were eliminated. Jim chose to leave, rather than take a non-machinist position. At that point he decided to start his own business "General Machine" in his home garage he had built in the backyard. A few years later his business had grown enough to move to a building on 65th Street in Sacramento, Ca. The business continued to grow; in 1979 the business Incorporated to become Langill's General Machine, Inc and moved in 1982 to it's current location 7850 14th Avenue, Sacramento, Ca continuing to grow and expand through the years. Please see website: langills.com . He semi-retired in 2017 and handed over the reins of the business to his grandson Benjamin. An avid Nascar fan, Jim always loved cars and speed. In his younger years he worked on a few pit crews for hard tops and really enjoyed it. Also he raced his beloved Austin Mini Coopers in a few road rallys, and won a few of those races. Boating became a passion of his in the early 1970's. His second boat was a Sea Ray, starting his lifetime love of the Sea Ray brand. As the years passed he continued to buy bigger Sea Ray boats to accommodate the growing grandchildren on boating excursions. He could be found most weekends aboard his boat on the Sacramento River and /or exploring the Delta. He was very well loved by his family, friends and his employees. His presence will be greatly missed. Please go to legacy.com and enter James Langill, Sr. to send any thoughts, memories, prayers and photos you would like to share. Please send any flowers, etc to Jim's daughter Michelle Langill, 405 Sutter Street, Folsom, Ca 95630. Thank you. His Celebration of life will be Saturday January 25th 2020 at 3 pm to 6 pm at Crawdad's on the River, 1375 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, Ca 95831 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

