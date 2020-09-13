Born, September 22, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on August 31, 2020. A 40 year resident of the Sacramento area, after graduating from the University of the Pacific, where he was a memorable force of the Tigers football team. A true Renaissance man, Jim never met a challenge he couldn't face head on with just the right tool for the job. Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Ann and his children, Elizabeth (Robert Reichle), Katherine and Francis (Kaitlynn) Erbeznik and his deeply adored grandchildren Madeleine Reichle, Jackson and Amelia Erbeznik. Jim was a dear brother to his seven remarkable siblings. There is no service planned at this time.



