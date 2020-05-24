Dr. James McCutchen Holifield, age 95, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at The WaterLeaf in Sacramento, CA. Jim was born March 15, 1925 in Wilkes- Barre, PA to Bert and Margaret Holifield. In his youth he enjoyed spending time with his brothers at his family's home at Lake Carey, PA. Jim then attended Castle Heights Military Academy for high school and upon graduation enlisted in the Army Air Corp where he served for the remainder of World War II. In 1950 while on a TWA flight as a passenger he met a wonderful stewardess, Virginia "Ginny" Crowe, who became his future wife and life partner they remained married and inseparable for 68 years. Jim had a long career as a dentist and orthodontist, and with Ginny raised a loving family. But his real passion was traveling in "busses", now known as motorhomes or RV's. After graduation from Temple University he bought his first "bus" and moved the family to Sacramento, CA. Jim had numerous RV's over the years, and took the family on many, many adventures. Anyplace you could drive to Jim would go, from Alaska to the very southern point of South America. Jim was very involved in the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), was an early member (F387), and attended 50 straight annual national rallies. He continued to travel until his final years. Jim was a loving husband and father and was known for his kind spirit and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Ginny, daughter Sharon (Walter) Holifield Lovell, sons Jim "Jamie" and Steve (Terri) Holifield, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard Q. Holifield and Robert Q. Holifield. For further details visit www.klumppsfuneralhome.com/obituary
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.