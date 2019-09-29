Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Moose Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James M. Moose Jr., long-time resident of Sacramento, died on Sunday, September 22, one day shy of his 96th birthday. Surrounded by his four loving children, he passed peacefully in his bed at Eskaton Village in Carmichael, where he resided briefly after leaving the Land Park home that he shared for 56 years with his beloved wife, Virginia Moose. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on September 23, 1923 to James M. Moose and Kate Griffin Sims Moose, he was reared in Imperial County, California, graduating in 1941 from Central Union High School in El Centro. He entered the University of California, Berkeley in 1941, but - because of the intervention of World War II - did not graduate until 1948. In 1954, he returned to the Berkeley campus, receiving a degree from the Berkeley Law School (Boalt Hall) in 1957. During World War II, he enlisted as a Marine Corps officer candidate (April 1942), but transferred to the Navy in 1944, graduating from the Midshipmen's School, at Cornell University. Thereafter he served as a watch and division officer on the U.S.S. Oak Hill (LSD-7), which participated in multiple amphibious landings in the Western Pacific. He remained in the Naval Reserve after the war and retired as a Captain. In 1949, he married Virginia Grether, whom he met and fell in love with at Cal. In 1957, "Jim and Virginia" moved from the East Bay to Sacramento, where he began his legal career and the couple raised four children. From his admission to the Bar in 1957 until his retirement in 1995, he was employed by the State of California, serving as an attorney in the Department of Public Works (predecessor of the Department of Transportation), as Deputy Director for Legal Affairs in the Department of Social Welfare (predecessor of the Department of Social Services), and as an Administrative Law Judge for the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. An ardent environmentalist, he also served for several years on the Executive Committee of the Mother Lode Chapter of the Sierra Club. Although he had a long and successful legal career, he was equally (if not better) known for his great love of the outdoors, and for his enthusiasm as a backpacker and back country skier in the Sierra Nevada, where he led or participated in countless Sierra Club excursions, sometimes with children in tow. He later became an avid bicyclist, participating in group bicycle trips all over the country, and in Europe. In addition, he and Virginia enjoyed numerous adventures as a couple, including rafting trips on the Colorado River, Elder Hostel trips of various kinds, and sea voyages around Alaska, Norway, and the Galapagos Islands. They also frequently vacationed with other family members in lake-side Montana cabins near the Bitterroot Valley, where Virginia's mother Carrie Maclay Grether was raised. Besides being a lawyer and outdoor adventurer, Jim Moose was a photographer, a voracious reader, a dedicated Democrat, and a life-long student of history, with famously strong interests in the Civil War and the Lewis and Clark expedition. In his later years, after a bicycle accident in Texas put an end to his outdoor career (at the age of 81), he turned his attention to poetry, which became one of the great passions of his life. Before receiving an unexpected cancer diagnosis in March of 2019, he authored no less than fifteen volumes of poetry, being recognized in the Sacramento poetry community, and among family and friends, for both his dedication to the art, and for his talent. He was also recognized as a wonderful husband and helpmate to Virginia, whom he lovingly cared for during a lengthy decline before her eventual passing in their home almost exactly one year prior to his own. Said one person close to him, "He was a wise and learned man of unquestionable integrity, with both a keen sense of right and wrong and a big heart." Jim Moose was known for numerous accomplishments during his long and happy life, but none were more notable than his demonstration, each and every day, that if a person keeps an active body and an open inquisitive mind, he/she will never stop growing. A truly "evolved" and unique individual, he died with a clear mind, close to a century of wonderful memories, and a heart filled with gratitude for all his good fortune. He is survived, and will be deeply missed, by four children: Sacramento retired teacher Katy S. Culver; Mission Viejo writer Anne M. Moose; Sacramento attorney James G. Moose; and Austin, Texas acupuncturist Elizabeth S. Moose. Adding to his legacy are, to date, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Grether Moose, died in September of 2018. At his request, there will be no formal memorial service. Instead, a family celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Solar Cookers International (

At his request, there will be no formal memorial service. Instead, a family celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Solar Cookers International ( http://solarcookers.org ) or The Civil War Trust ( http://civilwar.org ) are suggested. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019

