Seventh-Day Adventist Church 4600 Winding Way Sacramento, CA 95841 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Carmichael Seventh-day Adventist Church 4600 Winding Way Sacramento , CA

James MacDonald Reece, MD (Jim), age 96, died of natural causes in Sacramento, California on September 3, 2019. He was born to Leah and Walter Reece on August 12, 1923 in Greeley, Colorado. He lived for a while in Nebraska but returned to Greeley after his parents divorced when he was twelve. He was an outstanding student and graduated from high school at age fourteen. James Michener was his history teacher. Jim completed college at the Colorado State College of Education (now the University of Northern Colorado) in Greely in 1942 and spent one year teaching high school physics and aeronautics. Tragically, his father, whom he loved dearly, died suddenly of a heart attack that year. Jim was offered a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins Medical School, but chose instead to attend Loma Linda University because it was an Adventist institution. His tuition was paid by the US Army. He graduated in 1947 and after his internship year at LA County Hospital served two years as a captain in the Army Air Corps, initially in South Korea and then on the island of Hokkaido in Japan. He returned with a number of woodblock prints he treasured for the rest of his life. Back in Los Angeles, Jim completed an internal medicine residency at LA County Hospital. He met Carolyn Hackman at the Polar Ice Skating Rink in Pasadena in the spring of 1952. They were married later that year and were together for over 66 years. He served as Chief Medical Resident at LA County during the first year of marriage. Their first son, James, Jr. (Jamie) was born in September 1953. They moved to Sacramento in 1954 where Jim set up a private practice in internal medicine. He practiced for 45 years. (For part of that time he shared office space with Earl Blunden, MD, Joan Lunden's father.) The Reece's second son, Ronald (Ron), was welcomed to the family in 1955. Jim was considered a physician's physician and was passionate about his work. He would "make rounds" at two to four hospitals morning and night and was on call every third or fourth weekend. His sons can not remember him complaining once about late night phone calls or getting out of bed to go see a patient. His consultation letters were beautifully composed and legendary. He was honored as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1997. Jim was a devoted

Jim was considered a physician's physician and was passionate about his work. He would "make rounds" at two to four hospitals morning and night and was on call every third or fourth weekend. His sons can not remember him complaining once about late night phone calls or getting out of bed to go see a patient. His consultation letters were beautifully composed and legendary. He was honored as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1997. Jim was a devoted Rotarian at the Arden Arcade Rotary Club and had a perfect attendance record for over 30 years, attending meetings even on family trips. He served as club president one year. Jim spent countless hours on committees for Sutter and Mercy hospitals and the Sacramento Medical Society. Outside of his family, he considered his greatest achievement his tenure as chairman of the building committee of the Carmichael Seventh-day Adventist Church, which was completed in 1965. He enjoyed sharing his Christian beliefs in the classes he taught at the church. Jim was immensely proud of his two sons, both of whom became physicians. He and Carolyn traveled extensively worldwide, documenting his trips with a Hasselblad camera. His family still enjoys the pictures. Jim played the trumpet beautifully and performed for numerous church events. He loved classical music and opera, listening to records in the evening to relax. Jim and Carolyn supported the opera, symphony and ballet in Sacramento for decades. Jim was always elegantly groomed, preferring suits and cuff links over casual attire. He loved to ski, learning at the "new" resort of Mammoth Mountain, at a time when the only conveyance was a rope tow. Jim owned a sailboat and participated in regattas on Folsom Lake with his family as crew. He would rise early on weekdays for a three mile jog, even in the winter. Jim considered his life to be blessed and was grateful for the opportunities provided to him as an American, particularly as an officer in the US Army. He is survived by his children, James Reece, Jr, MD, and Ronald Reece, MD, and Jamie's partner, Richard (Rick) Hunts, who Jim called his "third son". His devoted wife Carolyn died in June of this year. Private interment will be at the Reece family crypt at East Lawn Cemetery, Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento. Donations in his name can be sent to Sacramento Adventist Academy, 5602 Winding Way, Carmichael, CA 95608. A celebration of Jim and Carolyn's lives, with a reception to follow, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 4 pm, at the Carmichael Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4600 Winding Way, Sacramento, CA 95841. 