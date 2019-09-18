James Peter Mamalis, beloved by all, passed away peacefully the evening of September 13, 2019, with family by his side. He endured many health challenges, but lived his life with grace and dignity. He was born September 2, 1936, the only son of Greek immigrants, Peter and Tacia Mamalis, by whom he was treasured. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Soteria Mestakidis. He spent most of his life in Sacramento, graduating from McClatchy High School in 1955. He served his country proudly as a soldier in the U.S. Army, where he spent two years in Munich, Germany, during the time of the Berlin Wall Crisis. His young bride, Julie, joined him in Germany and together they shared many European adventures, making several excursions to Greece, where they connected with relatives for the first time. After returning to the states, Jim embarked on his new life as a painting contractor, and spent his leisure time with his many buddies on the golf course. Jim had a great love for God, and his children Damon Mamalis and Gina Pandelopoulos, and son-in-law Peter. His uppermost joy was for his beloved grandchildren, Arianna, Spiro and Veronica Pandelopoulos and Marina Mamalis, who all loved him dearly. He was known as a man of few words, sometimes even appearing stern, but his knack for subtle humor and camaraderie was well known by those closest to him. A Trisagion will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6:00 pm at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. The funeral will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019