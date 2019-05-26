James Manuian

  • "May faith sustain the family the prayers of many careing..."
  • "Jim was a great guy! He helped me with lots of car..."
    - Michael Aspland
  • "Jim I'm sure gonna miss you . I listened to My Way by Frank..."
    - Irvin Magana
  • "May the God of all Comfort Grant you peace and strength..."
  • "The best guy ever.."
    - Jerry Dusek
Service Information
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA
93940
(831)-324-0404
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Wayfarer
Carmel by-the-Sea, CA
Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jim Manuian on May 2nd with his wife Ramona at his side. Jim is survived by his wife Ramona, his children Taylor (Alex) and Kyle, his mother Angela and his beloved Pug "Jake". Also surviving are numerous extended family members, many friends, co-workers, customers, Giants fans, golf enthusiasts and his Goldstar family. Jim is preceded in death by his father Paul Manuian. Jim was a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School, class of 1974. Condolences may be written to the family at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/james-manuian-obituary?pid=192855107
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019
