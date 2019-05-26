It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jim Manuian on May 2nd with his wife Ramona at his side. Jim is survived by his wife Ramona, his children Taylor (Alex) and Kyle, his mother Angela and his beloved Pug "Jake". Also surviving are numerous extended family members, many friends, co-workers, customers, Giants fans, golf enthusiasts and his Goldstar family. Jim is preceded in death by his father Paul Manuian. Jim was a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School, class of 1974. Condolences may be written to the family at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/james-manuian-obituary?pid=192855107
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019