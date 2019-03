Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael "Jim" Ryan. View Sign

Following a valiant fight against cancer, James (Jim) Michael Ryan passed peacefully on January 17, 2019, after having received the love and visits from many dear family members and friends, and especially the tender care of his loving wife, Mary Lee. Jim was born on July 13, 1935 as the only son of three children of James Ryan and Mary O'Neill. His early life was spent in St. Paul and Rochester, Minnesota. He graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester and attended the University of Minnesota before completing Officer Candidate School to be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. He then began a 22-year active career in the military and served as a pilot in the Vietnam War, earning many awards and commendations before his retirement as a Captain. Subsequently Jim engaged in real estate and enjoyed helping clients as a Master Tax Preparer for H&R Block. He and Mary Lee Lewis were married in 1963 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Crystal, MN. They settled in Rocklin, CA where they became proud parents to their only child Sean. Jim loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, boater, kayaker and pigeon racer. He loved flying planes, travelling and exploring. He was a member of The Auburn Racing Pigeon Club and The Travis Aero Club. He and Mary Lee enjoyed their annual visits to Florida and Disney World, and especially his many trips to Lake Vermilion to visit his nieces and nephews while fishing for walleye. He took every chance he could to drive to San Diego to visit with Sean, his daughter-in-law Indira and his adored granddaughter, Avani. Jim was "Poppa", the consummate grandfather loving, patient, attentive, wise, indulgent. In 2008 he made a return trip to Vietnam and revisited familiar places with Sean and his family. Jim was kind and generous with a tremendous sense of humor, ready to help with family and friends. He was a patriarch to his Minnesota younger generation family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Mary Lou McWain and Judith Stack. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lee (Marel), his son Sean, daughter-in-law Indira and granddaughter Avani. Also surviving are his half sister, Susan Gjemse, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his grieving family, he will be truly missed by many friends in his pigeon racing club and at H&R Block. The family wishes to express their gratitude to his doctors and nurses at the Sutter Roseville Cancer Center and Home Hospice Program for their invaluable help and support. Jim will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to The Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation (

