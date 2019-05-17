Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Milton Davis Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, May 11th, 2019 James Milton Davis Sr., loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn Davis; son James M. Davis Jr.; Susan (Carl) Minor; Dennis Weddle; Denise (Michael) Browning; Michelle (Jessie) Jackson; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many friends. After spending 32 years with the Teamsters he decided it was time to retire and enjoy his life long passions for gardening, movies, Star Trek, Elvis, jokes and traveling. James had a full life of laughter and being surrounded by loved ones. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. You will be missed very much but not forgotten.

On Saturday, May 11th, 2019 James Milton Davis Sr., loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn Davis; son James M. Davis Jr.; Susan (Carl) Minor; Dennis Weddle; Denise (Michael) Browning; Michelle (Jessie) Jackson; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many friends. After spending 32 years with the Teamsters he decided it was time to retire and enjoy his life long passions for gardening, movies, Star Trek, Elvis, jokes and traveling. James had a full life of laughter and being surrounded by loved ones. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. You will be missed very much but not forgotten. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close