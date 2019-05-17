On Saturday, May 11th, 2019 James Milton Davis Sr., loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn Davis; son James M. Davis Jr.; Susan (Carl) Minor; Dennis Weddle; Denise (Michael) Browning; Michelle (Jessie) Jackson; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many friends. After spending 32 years with the Teamsters he decided it was time to retire and enjoy his life long passions for gardening, movies, Star Trek, Elvis, jokes and traveling. James had a full life of laughter and being surrounded by loved ones. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. You will be missed very much but not forgotten.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2019