On March 15th James Morris, 45, passed away peacefully with family by his side after battling an aggressive cancer. He leaves behind his wife Mary Beth Morris and son Jimmy, Mother Janet Morris, Step mother, Mary Morris, his in-laws Maryanne and Joe Chivaro, brother Jeremy Morris and sister Molly Morris. Preceded in death by his father John Morris. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 4-6 pm at Clunie Clubhouse, 601 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2019