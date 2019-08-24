Moe was born to Frank and Josephine Movinski on September 16, 1939. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan along with his older brother, Richard Movinski and with his younger sister, Diane Movinski Shimsky (deceased). Moe then joined the Air Force where he honorably served his country. As a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, Moe proudly served 21 years, which included six years and five tours of duty in Vietnam as an Air Force Intercept Control Technician. Moe is survived by his brother Richard, several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends in the Carmichael, California area, where he has resided since the 1970s. Arrangements for Moe are on Wednesday, August 28 at Sierra View Funeral Chapel located in Carmichael from 11:00 am -1:00 pm. Burial with full military honors will occur at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located in Dixon, California.

