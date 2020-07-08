1/
James (Whity) Muniz
James, 87 years old, with family by his side , recently passed over to spend eternity with our Lord Jesus. He was preceded in death by parents Max and Rosetta Muniz , three brothers and four sisters. James leaves Ruby his wife of 67 years, two sons Larry Muniz of Lacy, WN and David Muniz of Sacramento. James was employed by Pacific Telephone for thirty five years, retiring at age fifty five. He enjoyed his retirement building flower planters, growing a garden and giving his neighbors a helping hand when needed. Jim was a loving, supportive husband and father. An extra-ordinary grand parent. He is a grandfather of five, great grandfather of six and great, great grandfather of two. A private memorial with Military Honors will be held soon at East Lawn Cemetary.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 8, 2020.
