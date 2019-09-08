Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James O. Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Mayor James (Jim) O. Gray, 77, passed away August 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA. Jim was born December 23, 1941, in Berkeley, CA to William and Geneva Gray. Jim graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1959, then attended Sierra College, went on to Sacramento State, and ultimately graduated from Golden Gate University with a Master's Degree in Public Administration. All who knew Jim quickly realized his dedication to Roseville, the city he loved. When he was appointed as mayor in 2007 he said, "We have great things ahead of us and we're going to continue working hard to sustain the amazing quality of life Roseville is known for." Jim served his community the majority of the 50 years he lived here. He was on the Roseville City Council for nine years, including two years as mayor in 2007-2008. He also served twelve years on the Planning Commission, six years on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and three years on the Grants Advisory Commission. In addition, he served four years on the Roseville Community Development Corp. Jim volunteered his time coaching youth sports and participating in numerous community organizations, such as the Tommy Apostolos Fund, Roseville Rotary, Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Roseville Music in the Park, and the Roseville Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament. He also served on the board of directors for the Placer County Fair and Placer SPCA. He was a champion of the Sierra College Wolverine Athletic Association, having been its co-founder and serving ten years as its president. He received the Sierra College Alumni Legacy Award in 2008 and was chosen for the Sierra College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Jim is survived by his wife Judi of 52 years, his daughter Kristin Taggart and her husband Scott, his brother Bill and his wife Carole, and his brother Michael. He is also survived by nephew Jason, his wife Denise, and daughters Kendall and Kathryn. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations "In memory of Jim Gray" be made to: Placer SPCA 200 Tahoe Dr. Roseville, CA 95678 -or- Sierra College Foundation Wolverine Athletic Association 5000 Rocklin Road Rocklin, CA 95677 A private service is planned where Jim will be laid to rest at the Roseville District Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Former Mayor James (Jim) O. Gray, 77, passed away August 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA. Jim was born December 23, 1941, in Berkeley, CA to William and Geneva Gray. Jim graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1959, then attended Sierra College, went on to Sacramento State, and ultimately graduated from Golden Gate University with a Master's Degree in Public Administration. All who knew Jim quickly realized his dedication to Roseville, the city he loved. When he was appointed as mayor in 2007 he said, "We have great things ahead of us and we're going to continue working hard to sustain the amazing quality of life Roseville is known for." Jim served his community the majority of the 50 years he lived here. He was on the Roseville City Council for nine years, including two years as mayor in 2007-2008. He also served twelve years on the Planning Commission, six years on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and three years on the Grants Advisory Commission. In addition, he served four years on the Roseville Community Development Corp. Jim volunteered his time coaching youth sports and participating in numerous community organizations, such as the Tommy Apostolos Fund, Roseville Rotary, Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Roseville Music in the Park, and the Roseville Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament. He also served on the board of directors for the Placer County Fair and Placer SPCA. He was a champion of the Sierra College Wolverine Athletic Association, having been its co-founder and serving ten years as its president. He received the Sierra College Alumni Legacy Award in 2008 and was chosen for the Sierra College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Jim is survived by his wife Judi of 52 years, his daughter Kristin Taggart and her husband Scott, his brother Bill and his wife Carole, and his brother Michael. He is also survived by nephew Jason, his wife Denise, and daughters Kendall and Kathryn. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations "In memory of Jim Gray" be made to: Placer SPCA 200 Tahoe Dr. Roseville, CA 95678 -or- Sierra College Foundation Wolverine Athletic Association 5000 Rocklin Road Rocklin, CA 95677 A private service is planned where Jim will be laid to rest at the Roseville District Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close