Former Mayor James (Jim) O. Gray, 77, passed away August 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Sierra View Country Club (105 Alta Vista Ave., Roseville, CA) on November 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations "In memory of Jim Gray" be made to: Placer SPCA 200 Tahoe Dr. Roseville, CA 95678 -or- Sierra College Foundation Wolverine Athletic Association 5000 Rocklin Road Rocklin, CA 95677
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019