James O. Gray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James O. Gray.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sierra View Country Club
105 Alta Vista Ave.
Roseville, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Former Mayor James (Jim) O. Gray, 77, passed away August 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Sierra View Country Club (105 Alta Vista Ave., Roseville, CA) on November 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations "In memory of Jim Gray" be made to: Placer SPCA 200 Tahoe Dr. Roseville, CA 95678 -or- Sierra College Foundation Wolverine Athletic Association 5000 Rocklin Road Rocklin, CA 95677
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.