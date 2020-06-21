(1935-2020) James Oliver Johnson passed away on June 5, 2020, due to heart failure and complications from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia Johnson. Jim was born May 26, 1935 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Oliver and Frances Johnson. He spent his youth in Green Bay and St Croix Falls, WI. Then he attended the University of North Dakota. In 1961, Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and was commissioned in the US Army Reserves. Jim served for 22 years until retirement in 1984, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. After graduation in 1961, Jim moved to Sacramento to take a position with the US Bureau of Reclamation. In 1966, he transferred to the US Bureau of Land Management, where he worked until retirement in 1990. His work included the planning and design of federal trails and fire stations. James Johnson and Virginia White were married at All Hollows Church in Sacramento on June 20, 1981. Sacramento has remained their home and St. Mary's has been their parish where Jim has served for years as an usher and a set up worker for the parish festival. Jim was a volunteer worker with the Los Ninos Service League and Casa Garden Restaurant in support of the Sacramento Children's Home. He was also a private pilot. Jim is survived by wife Virginia, brother and sister in laws Mack and Lucy White; nephews Thomas White, Gregory White, Nicolas White and their families as well as numerous cousins mostly in Wisconsin. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20, 11AM at St. Mary's Church with burial on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Mary's Cemetery.



