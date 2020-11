Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Keating

April 15, 1937 - November 1, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jim is survived by his wife Charlyn "Muff", sons Jimmie, Marv, Brian, daughter Colleen, and brother Jerry. To be notified of Jim's upcoming Celebration of Life, please send an email to: jim.keating@ymail.com





