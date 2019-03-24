Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Patrick "Jim" Ellis Sr.. View Sign

James (Jim) P Ellis Sr., 71, was born in Yreka on 2/18/48, passed away unexpectedly on 3/6/19. He was a graduate of Santa Cruz H.S. & Sac State, a Vietnam Vet, from 67'-69', a realtor for 45 years, 30 with Security Pacific Real Estate. After the war Jim met the Love of his life, Irene. They wed on 1/26/74. Jim & Irene had 2 sons James Jr & Jeffrey. He loved BBQ traveling, great books & food & baseball. He is survived by his wife Irene, son Jim Jr, daughter in law Cortleigh, 4 grandchildren Clara, Wyatt, Jameson, & Rory, 3 sisters, 1 brother & many others he cared for. Jim was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey & his parents. Services will be held at St. Mels Catholic Church, on 3/27 at 1000. A reception will follow at the Carmichael Elks lodge. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Citrus Heights Vet center, 5650 Sunrise blvd, suite 150, Citrus Heights, CA 95610, Attn: Shawna Munson, "in memory of Jim Ellis". Rest in peace, we love you & Welcome home.

