On May 12, 2019, James Patrick Regan, loving father and friend, passed peacefully in his sleep at age 78. Jim was born July 25, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1963 and served as president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship for the state of Arizona. He enjoyed successful careers in the airline and gaming industries. An accomplished author, Jim published two books. His Winning at Slot Machines has been translated into several languages. Later in life, Jim co-authored Radical Spiritual Adventures Everyday. Jim is survived by his two loving sons Greg and Ashley Regan of Half Moon Bay; Susan Burke, his longtime companion with whom he traveled to 7 continents and over 100 countries; devoted friend & advocate Wendy Hoyt; and numerous friends. Jim's positive attitude, spirituality and infectious smile brightened many rooms and inspired countless friends and acquaintances. Steeped in gratitude, Jim delighted in saying that he was a "lucky duck". Jim was a longtime member and sponsor in Alanon & ACA. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Life Celebration, Sat. June 8th, 11:00 am, St Francis Pastoral Center (not the church), K/26th Streets, downtown Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019