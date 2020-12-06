James Peter "Pete" Zinsli

January 22, 1954 - November 10, 2020

Woodland, California - James Peter "Pete" Zinsli passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 66 after a six year battle with primary progressive aphasia, a form of dementia. Pete was born in Sacramento, California to James and Rosaline (Pinkham) Zinsli on January 22, 1954. He grew up in Woodland, California and graduated from Woodland High School in 1972. Pete attended Sacramento City College while working as a fry cook at Sambo's in Woodland. He enrolled in California State University and graduated in 1978 with a degree in Business Administration. Pete obtained his Certified Public Accountant's license and was employed by S.J. Gallina & Co. for seven years where he specialized in working with commercial construction contractors. During this time, he attended McGeorge School of Law and successfully passed the California State Bar exam in 1984. Pete opened his own CPA firm in Sacramento in 1986 and continued working with general contractors until his retirement in 2014. He was a long time member of the Buffalo Chips Running Club and ran in the California International Marathon as well as many other races. He created and maintained a runner's data base until his retirement. After a heart valve replacement at the age of 50, Pete began photography classes and started photographing the marathon runners. Some of his photos were published in running magazines. Pete became interested in hiking and camping and visited the national parks as well as climbing Yosemite's Half Dome. Pete is survived by his sisters, Sharon Zinsli of Woodland, CA and Cathy Zinsli of Napa, CA and by nieces Courtney Kirkbride of La Crescenta, CA, Corrine Kirkbride of Monrovia, CA and Cassandra Mendoza of Woodland, CA. Pete will be interred at Monument Hill Memorial Park in Woodland. No services are planned.





