James R. Culver, born August 6, 1931 in Chico, CA. Died May 30, 2020 in Sacramento at age 88. After graduating from Chico State, Mr. Culver purchased and ran a dry-cleaning business in Chico. In 1966 he moved to Sacramento to manage a paint store and later worked for Benjamin Moore & Co. as a territorial manager for Northern California until his retirement in 1994. In 2002 he lost his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy. He is survived by son Scott, daughter Kristi, son-in-law Peter Kapetan and grandsons Nikolai and Dimitri. He was a supply sergeant in the California National Guard for eight years. He was past Master Councilor of DeMolay, past President of Pacific Little League, past member of the Vestry of All Saints Episcopal Church, member of the Masonic Lodge, Past Potentate and Recorder of Ben Ali Shrine, member of the Grandfather's Club, the Shrine Yacht Club and J.U.G.G.s. Jim loved a good party (and even a bad one) and will be remembered for his fun loving spirit. In later years he traveled the world with his love, Shirley Jurisic. He will be missed by all who knew him. He requested a private memorial service which will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at lovetotherescue.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.