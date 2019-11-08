Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Kidder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 24, 2019 At the age of 88 years, James (Jim) R. Kidder died at home in Cameron Park on October 24, 2019. Born in Denver, CO to Virginia and Richard Kidder, as a teen he moved to Marin County, CA playing rugby and football in high school there while working odd jobs to help his family make ends meet. During the early 1950's, Jim attended UC Berkeley as a student athlete playing football as a first-string running end. He earned a Business Degree there specializing in Real Estate. He then played football for the Army until an Achilles tendon injury ended his football career. Jim went on to become a successful real estate broker in Sacramento and in the Bay Area. Along the way he studied aviation and shared ownership of small aircraft, enjoying the freedom that flying gave him to visit many areas of the state. Career wise, he realized that his real love was commercial development. He did projects for national C-stores and eventually obtained his General Contractors License going on to develop community shopping centers from land excavation to finish work with a small team of tradesmen. In 1978 Jim made Cameron Park, CA his home and in the early 1980's began building the Gold Harvest Market center in Shingle Springs, CA. The center proved a great success and he later built another GHM center in Camino as well as other projects in El Dorado County, Jim was a life-long athlete and eventually a cycling enthusiast who overcame a crippling accident in 1989 and went on to win triathlons and cycle contests around the Western US. Jim and his beloved wife Margaret who married in 1982, retired when Jim turned 81, dividing their time between Incline Village, NV enjoying beautiful Lake Tahoe and then in Palm Desert, CA basking in the winter sun. Jim is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Sheri, stepsons and daughters Cathie, John, Sue and Roger, their spouses and 12 grandchildren. Funeral services for James Kidder will be held at the Faith Episcopal Church in Cameron Park on Friday, November29th, 2019 at 1PM. A reception in the social hall of the Church will follow. All friends and business acquaintances are invited to attend the service as well as the reception. Donations may be made in James Kidder's name to your Hospice of choice, as they provide needed comfort to so many.

