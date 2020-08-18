James Ray Prewitt was born May 22, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and passed away August 13th, 2020 a resident of California for 71 years. He was the first born of Dorothy B & Ray Prewitt and raised in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Attended Jefferson Grade School, Henryetta Junior high, and Henryetta High school and worked at the local theatres. James worked in the printing trades from September 13, 1949 until he retired June 12th 1999. Working 10 years at The Oil and Gas Journal (Petroleum Publishing), Tulsa, OK. Two years at The Office of State Printing, Sacramento, CA, and 38 years at Cal Central Press/ American Litho, Sacramento, CA. James was preceded in death by father Ray Prewitt, daughter Kathy Louise Watson, brother Jerry Kenneth Prewitt, and Mother Dorothy Beatrice Sturman. James leaves behind his lovely wife of 48 years, his soul mate, working partner of 35 years, and travelling and fishing buddy Maryann Prewitt. Also sons, Dannie Ray Prewitt, Jessie Taylor and Scott Taylor including daughter-in-laws Angelina Taylor and Rachel Taylor. Sisters Dorothy Lee Brill, Lynda Settlemyre, Paula Scott, and Vana Prewitt. Brothers Frank Prewitt, Don Prewitt, Rick Sturman, Billy Sturman, and Ray Prewitt. Grandchildren Aimee Hoffman, Jason Prewitt, Kelly Fotopoulos, Mason Taylor, Madyson Taylor, Izabella Taylor, 14 great grandchildren, five generations of nieces and nephews and a host of friends. James was president for three years and secretary / business agent for nine years of Bookbinders Local 35B, after merging Sacramento Local 35B with San Francisco Local 3B. Served three years on the executive board and contract negotiation committee, sixteen years as a board member of the Graphic Arts Credit Union, served as chairman of the board and chairman of the credit committee. Twelve years with Fair Oaks Little League, served as coach, manager, Secretary and President. Six years at Parkway Little League, served as coach, manager, board member and President, and seven years as treasure of District 7 Little League. The viewing will be held Thursday, August 20th,2020 from 10am-2pm at East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Cemeteries on 5757 Greenback lane, Sacramento and the funeral burial ceremony will be held Friday 21st at 10am located at East Lawn Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, for immediate family only.



