1/1
James Ray Prewitt
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ray Prewitt was born May 22, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and passed away August 13th, 2020 a resident of California for 71 years. He was the first born of Dorothy B & Ray Prewitt and raised in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Attended Jefferson Grade School, Henryetta Junior high, and Henryetta High school and worked at the local theatres. James worked in the printing trades from September 13, 1949 until he retired June 12th 1999. Working 10 years at The Oil and Gas Journal (Petroleum Publishing), Tulsa, OK. Two years at The Office of State Printing, Sacramento, CA, and 38 years at Cal Central Press/ American Litho, Sacramento, CA. James was preceded in death by father Ray Prewitt, daughter Kathy Louise Watson, brother Jerry Kenneth Prewitt, and Mother Dorothy Beatrice Sturman. James leaves behind his lovely wife of 48 years, his soul mate, working partner of 35 years, and travelling and fishing buddy Maryann Prewitt. Also sons, Dannie Ray Prewitt, Jessie Taylor and Scott Taylor including daughter-in-laws Angelina Taylor and Rachel Taylor. Sisters Dorothy Lee Brill, Lynda Settlemyre, Paula Scott, and Vana Prewitt. Brothers Frank Prewitt, Don Prewitt, Rick Sturman, Billy Sturman, and Ray Prewitt. Grandchildren Aimee Hoffman, Jason Prewitt, Kelly Fotopoulos, Mason Taylor, Madyson Taylor, Izabella Taylor, 14 great grandchildren, five generations of nieces and nephews and a host of friends. James was president for three years and secretary / business agent for nine years of Bookbinders Local 35B, after merging Sacramento Local 35B with San Francisco Local 3B. Served three years on the executive board and contract negotiation committee, sixteen years as a board member of the Graphic Arts Credit Union, served as chairman of the board and chairman of the credit committee. Twelve years with Fair Oaks Little League, served as coach, manager, Secretary and President. Six years at Parkway Little League, served as coach, manager, board member and President, and seven years as treasure of District 7 Little League. The viewing will be held Thursday, August 20th,2020 from 10am-2pm at East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Cemeteries on 5757 Greenback lane, Sacramento and the funeral burial ceremony will be held Friday 21st at 10am located at East Lawn Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, for immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
East Lawn
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Burial
10:00 AM
East Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento, CA 95841
916-732-2020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved