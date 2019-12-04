Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Richard Perkins, passed peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019 at the age of 95. His family was by his side. Born to Johanna and Clarence Perkins in Tacoma, WA. He is preceded in death by his, sister Dorothy Reid, brother Russell C. Perkins, wife Beverly Ann Perkins. Dick was a WWII vet with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One), Battle of The Bulge and received a Purple Heart. Dick graduated from Univ. of Puget Sound and received a Masters degree from SFSU in Elem School Admin. He was a principal for 27 in the Mt Diablo School District. He and his wife traveled extensively to Europe, enjoyed running, woodworking, playing the banjo, playing softball for the "Walnut Creek Creakers". He is survived by three daughters, Susan Copper (Michael)- Medford ORE, Heidi Nelson-Driggs, IDA, Bj Miyashiro (Ted)- Citrus Heights, CA, Step children, Robyn Nelson- Gresham ORE, Glen Nelson (Rita)- Danville, CA. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The internment will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon , CA Friday March 20, 2020,11:00 am.

