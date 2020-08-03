In the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday March 18, 2020, Jim unexpectedly passed on to another realm to be with his parents, James W. and Dorothy G. Davidson and sister Judith A. Brown. He was at home and is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Suzanne M. (Lynn) and their 3 beautiful children, H.J., Holly Marie and Amber Starr. Suzanne was by his side when he passed. He had been diagnosed with pneumonia and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (a serious respiratory illness) before his death and he was also battling Alzheimer's Disease. Jim was born in Sacramento on August 3,1946 and lived in the Sacramento Area most of his life. He graduated from El Camino High in 1964 where he participated in swimming, football and diving. He was inducted in the U.S. Army in 1967 where he served in the Airborne Unit and was a marksman and sharpshooter in the Panama Canal Zone. He continued his diving, earning the distinction of diving off a 30-foot diving platform tower at Fort Kobbe, until he was honorably discharged in August 1969. He met Suzanne Lynn and they would marry 4 years later in May 1973 after many fishing dates. They moved to East Sacramento in June 1974. Jim worked as a forklift operator for Bercut Richards Canning and later T.H. Richards. He went to work for Campbell Soup Co and later Silgan Manufacturing in May 1984 as an oven operator/ machinist until he retired in May 2005. Jim loved to be busy and helping people, indulging in hobbies like Harley Davidson riding, baseball (as a child and adult), off road motorcycling, bowling, go karting, playing games, going camping, watching drag racing, playing ping pong and fishing with his family. He enjoyed talking with neighbors and helping them however he could. He later volunteered as a Sacramento High School Band Booster and as a docent at the California Railroad Museum and was a regular blood donor. Jim was known for his sense of humor and was affectionately called both Bulldog and Harley by many throughout his life. He was a brother to Janice Paget (Ed) and Judi Brown (Ken) and brother in law to Roger (Marcia) and James Lynn and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. On what would have been his 74th birthday, Happy Birthday Jim, Daddy and my honey. Love you forever. There was no funeral, a memorial may be held at a later date. Any donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
in his name, 4R Friends - The Street Vets or to a charity of your choosing.