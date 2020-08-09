James Robert "Robbie" Waters, 84, received his final promotion of his earthly life and entered the gates of Heaven. The lifelong resident of Sacramento passed away at Sutter Hospital in the early hours of July 27, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Robbie was born in Sacramento on January 16, 1936. From his early years, Robbie was always looking to help others. His dedication to public service began when he was seven years old, by walking a blind woman to her bus stop every morning. Robbie attended Coloma Grammar School and Kit Carson Junior High. While at Kit Carson, he contracted polio and spent weeks in the hospital, fearing for his ability to walk. This would prove to be the first of many tough battles he would overcome in life. He later went on to play football and run track at Sacramento High, where he graduated in 1954. Promptly following his graduation, he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for four years. Upon his return from the Air Force, Robbie's notable law enforcement career began. In 1958 he started as a rookie patrolman with the Sacramento Police Department. For those of you who remember, he also took an evening job at Mel's Drive-In where several great stories, friendships and memories were made. During his 24-year career with the Police Department, he was promoted through the ranks to the status of Lieutenant. After decades of service to the City of Sacramento, he ran for Sacramento County Sheriff in 1982, and served in this capacity until 1986. Not quite ready for retirement, he and his eldest son, Darren, built several homes together in the area. In 1989, Robbie and his family opened Pocket True Value Hardware and Pocket Custom Framing. Realizing he missed serving his community, Robbie ran for City Councilman of District 7, where he would hold his seat for 16 years. Honoring his many years of community service, the Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library was named after him. Throughout his career Robbie received many accolades. Some of these included Lawman of the Year, Irishman of the Year, a medal of valor for bravery, and a Presidential Certificate of Merit for saving a doctor's life. In addition to these, Robbie donated much of his time, talents, and treasures to several non-profit organizations, including the Masonic Lodge and Ben Ali Shrine. In 1960, Robbie married the love of his life, Judie Kent, after a year and a half courtship. She stood by her husband's side through all his many endeavors with her unconditional love and support. They built their Greenhaven home in 1969 with help from family and friends and raised their three wonderful children there. Darren, his construction partner, Deanna, who promoted him to Grandfather status, and Dan who was his personal technician when it came to his computer and cell phone troubles. Judie and Robbie were part of the "Good-Timers", a group of close friends that shared incredible times who now have great memories to hold near and dear. Two favorite destinations for Robbie and Judie were Carmel and Bodega Bay. His love for Judie and their children was the driving force behind his unrelenting motivation. He never stopped thanking Judie or telling her how much he loved her. This will be missed. Family and friends will miss Robbie's sense of humor, as he was constantly teasing those around him, especially his two granddaughters. April Fool's was his favorite day of the year, much to the dismay of those on the receiving end of his pranks. His granddaughters now proudly carry on this tradition. It is comforting to know that Robbie was welcomed into Heaven by so many family members, wonderful friends and pets that he loved so much. He was proceeded in death by his parents Joyce and Jim Waters, brother Don, and nephew J.R. Willey. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Judie, his children Darren (Nancy), Deanna (Mick) Earl, and Dan, and granddaughters Macartney and Emily Earl. Also survived by his brother Dick (Judy, deceased), sister Margaret Anne (John) Blaney, sister-in-law Carolyn (Wayne) Willey, sister-in-law Teresa Waters, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his pal Joey, a wirehair doxie who shared the blue leather chair with him for years. Following the lyrics of his favorite song, "I Did It My Way" by Frank Sinatra, Robbie lived a life that was full, loved dearly, and did it his way. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Doctors and Nurses who cared for Robbie at Sutter Hospital during his hip surgery and COVID-19 battle--right up to his last breath. They also want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support they have received during this difficult time. They know Robbie is watching over them always, and that he is surely overwhelmed by the love that has been shared with his family since his passing. He was loved by so many. Because Robbie did not wish to have a funeral, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA, 95817. Donations in Robbie's name can be made to Front Street Shelter 2127 Front St. Sacramento, CA, 95818 or Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library 7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95831.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store