James "Jim" Rogers, Jr. was raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a high school classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and was a founding member of Sacramento's Annual MLK Dinner Celebration along with Dorothy and Jerry Enomoto. Jim was proud of his career in both the US Army and Air Force. He was also a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and was an active participant in their conferences. He had the distinction of serving in three wars; WW II, Korea and Vietnam. Following his military service he lived in Sacramento and worked with the California Youth Authority and the Employment Development Department in assisting veterans to transition to civilian life and to obtain gainful employment. His other source of pride was his family. He leaves his devoted wife of over 70 years, Lena, and his three sons; Curtis (Mary), Calvin (Judy) and Richard (Patricia). He supported his sons' sports careers, ensured that all three of his sons graduated from college and was a supporter of their careers in California state government. He also leaves six grandchildren; Curt Jr., Tony, Stacey, Brian, Valene and Roshaan along with three great grandchildren; Travis, Osmond and Victor. Beyond his family, his interests included cooking huge Sunday dinners for his family, sports, listening to gospel and contemporary music, and also enjoyed gambling trips to Vegas and other casinos. Jim passed peacefully on February 27th at the age of 92. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California and will have a private military service per his request. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Lifeline for Vets, a National Veterans' Foundation.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rogers Jr..
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019