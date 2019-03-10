Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rogers Jr.. View Sign

James "Jim" Rogers, Jr. was raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a high school classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and was a founding member of Sacramento's Annual MLK Dinner Celebration along with Dorothy and Jerry Enomoto. Jim was proud of his career in both the US Army and Air Force. He was also a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and was an active participant in their conferences. He had the distinction of serving in three wars; WW II, Korea and Vietnam. Following his military service he lived in Sacramento and worked with the California Youth Authority and the Employment Development Department in assisting veterans to transition to civilian life and to obtain gainful employment. His other source of pride was his family. He leaves his devoted wife of over 70 years, Lena, and his three sons; Curtis (Mary), Calvin (Judy) and Richard (Patricia). He supported his sons' sports careers, ensured that all three of his sons graduated from college and was a supporter of their careers in California state government. He also leaves six grandchildren; Curt Jr., Tony, Stacey, Brian, Valene and Roshaan along with three great grandchildren; Travis, Osmond and Victor. Beyond his family, his interests included cooking huge Sunday dinners for his family, sports, listening to gospel and contemporary music, and also enjoyed gambling trips to Vegas and other casinos. Jim passed peacefully on February 27th at the age of 92. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California and will have a private military service per his request. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Lifeline for Vets, a National Veterans' Foundation.

James "Jim" Rogers, Jr. was raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a high school classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and was a founding member of Sacramento's Annual MLK Dinner Celebration along with Dorothy and Jerry Enomoto. Jim was proud of his career in both the US Army and Air Force. He was also a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and was an active participant in their conferences. He had the distinction of serving in three wars; WW II, Korea and Vietnam. Following his military service he lived in Sacramento and worked with the California Youth Authority and the Employment Development Department in assisting veterans to transition to civilian life and to obtain gainful employment. His other source of pride was his family. He leaves his devoted wife of over 70 years, Lena, and his three sons; Curtis (Mary), Calvin (Judy) and Richard (Patricia). He supported his sons' sports careers, ensured that all three of his sons graduated from college and was a supporter of their careers in California state government. He also leaves six grandchildren; Curt Jr., Tony, Stacey, Brian, Valene and Roshaan along with three great grandchildren; Travis, Osmond and Victor. Beyond his family, his interests included cooking huge Sunday dinners for his family, sports, listening to gospel and contemporary music, and also enjoyed gambling trips to Vegas and other casinos. Jim passed peacefully on February 27th at the age of 92. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California and will have a private military service per his request. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Lifeline for Vets, a National Veterans' Foundation. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close