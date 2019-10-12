Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ryan Azbill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Ryan Azbill, Sr. 86, of Citrus Heights, Ca. passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jennie, the love of his life for 63 wonderful years, daughter Ellen, son James Jr.(Tish). Brothers, Donald M. Azbill (Vicky)of Oklahoma and Jack Azbill. Jim proudly served in the Army during the Korean war. He came home, ,married, and moved his new family to Fair Oaks. Jim started his career in the auto parts business at Shoneys auto supply & Seaport Automotive warehouse. He retired to start WoodCraft Fence Co. where he was successful in the fence building business. Jim then sold the business to fulfill his dream of owning a cattle ranch where he raised Polled Herefords for about 15 years. When satisfied, he and mom settled into a quiet retirement community Big Oak Mobile Home Park. There, he met many friends. He loved old westerns & singing with his brothers & sister. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Bess and Otto Azbill, his sisters Dorla and Sue and brother Bobby. Services will be held on Oct. 20,12 noon at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.

