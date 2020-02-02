Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ryan Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that the family of James Ryan Edwards, age 30, announce his unexpected passing from this life on Dec. 28, 2019. James was born Jan.14, 1989 in Sacramento, CA to parents Franklin Edwards and Patty Kochis. James loving spirit will be missed by his parents, stepfather Gerry Lane, stepbrother, Alex Lane, stepmom Cathy Edwards, sister Alexa Edwards, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and tons of friends. James was a 2007 graduate of Jesuit High School where he excelled academically and athletically. He enjoyed much success on the basketball court with his teammates and won several section championships. James went on to become a high school referee for football and basketball. James had a wonderful sense of humor, his smile could light up a room. His enthusiasm for the Yankees was evident every baseball season. James was a great cook, loved to entertain, and his competitive spirit led to some animated ping pong games with his mom and anyone willing to take him on. James was most proud of his little sister Alexa and enjoyed watching her compete on the volleyball court and was looking forward to watching her in college. James was loved by many and our hearts are broken. The family would like to thank the St. Ignatius Parish and School community, the Jesuit Community, the Catholic School Department of the Diocese of Sacramento, and all our family and friends, for their prayers, support, and love. The Daily Mass Intention will be for James on Friday, Feb. 7th at the 8am Mass at St. Ignatius Parish 3245 Arden Way. A Celebration of Life Mass to honor James will be held on Feb.8th at 10:00am at the Phelan Chapel of the North American Martyrs, Jesuit High School 1200 Jacob Lane. Immediately following will be a reception at the Harris Center. Donations in James memory can be made to: Thunder Road (addiction recovery services) https://www.bayareacs.org/ donate/ or to the St. Ignatius Tiger Field Construction Project

It is with great sorrow that the family of James Ryan Edwards, age 30, announce his unexpected passing from this life on Dec. 28, 2019. James was born Jan.14, 1989 in Sacramento, CA to parents Franklin Edwards and Patty Kochis. James loving spirit will be missed by his parents, stepfather Gerry Lane, stepbrother, Alex Lane, stepmom Cathy Edwards, sister Alexa Edwards, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and tons of friends. James was a 2007 graduate of Jesuit High School where he excelled academically and athletically. He enjoyed much success on the basketball court with his teammates and won several section championships. James went on to become a high school referee for football and basketball. James had a wonderful sense of humor, his smile could light up a room. His enthusiasm for the Yankees was evident every baseball season. James was a great cook, loved to entertain, and his competitive spirit led to some animated ping pong games with his mom and anyone willing to take him on. James was most proud of his little sister Alexa and enjoyed watching her compete on the volleyball court and was looking forward to watching her in college. James was loved by many and our hearts are broken. The family would like to thank the St. Ignatius Parish and School community, the Jesuit Community, the Catholic School Department of the Diocese of Sacramento, and all our family and friends, for their prayers, support, and love. The Daily Mass Intention will be for James on Friday, Feb. 7th at the 8am Mass at St. Ignatius Parish 3245 Arden Way. A Celebration of Life Mass to honor James will be held on Feb.8th at 10:00am at the Phelan Chapel of the North American Martyrs, Jesuit High School 1200 Jacob Lane. Immediately following will be a reception at the Harris Center. Donations in James memory can be made to: Thunder Road (addiction recovery services) https://www.bayareacs.org/ donate/ or to the St. Ignatius Tiger Field Construction Project https://www.stignatiussacschool . org/pod/tiger-field-fund Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close