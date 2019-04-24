James S. Lundsten

Obituary
Jim Lundsten was born 11-17-1945 in Duluth MN. He succumbed to cancer on March 3, 2019. Jim was an artist and was a member of the Old Sacramento Living History Program. He will be greatly missed by his brother Lauren (Michelle), Sisters Pat (Greg), and Peggy, step-daughter Jennifer (Elijah) and grandchildren Charlotte and Levy James. A Celebration of His Life will be held on May 5th at 4:00 at the Heritage Park Club House, 2481 Heritage Park Lane, Sacramento
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019
