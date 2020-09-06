1/1
James S. Makimoto
July 27, 1921 - August 25, 2020
James Shigeru Makimoto, a native of Loomis, California passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 surrounded by his five daughters. James recently celebrated his 99th birthday. He was born in Loomis, CA on July 27, 1921 to Hisayo and Sahei Makimoto and was the fourth of six children. James was a man of faith. He was loving, kind, generous, and lived life to its fullest. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Betty. They had five daughters and were married for 66 years at the time of Betty's passing in September 2017. James was very involved with his family, community, and church. During his earlier years, James was a fruit farmer. He later established his own successful, independent insurance agency. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, a life time member of the Loomis Lions Club, and was an active member at the First United Methodist Church of Loomis. He is survived by his daughter Judy Woo (Kevin) and their daughter Nicolle; daughter Cynthia Moxley (Rhodes) and their children Ryan and Erin; daughter Terry Williams (Ken) and their sons Sean (Courtney) and Blake (Brie); daughter Cathy Koehler (Steve) and their sons Danny and Derek; daughter Debby Hirabayashi (Dean) and their children Kristin (Daniel Truong) and their daughter Kayla, and Michael. A private family burial service was held at the Newcastle Cemetery on August 31, 2020. Plans for a celebration of James' life will be made when gatherings are allowed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Loomis or the Loomis Lions Club. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
