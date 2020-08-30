1/
James Stephen Benton
James Stephen Benton, a resident of Carmichael, California, died on August 21, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 62. Steve spent most of his career in financial services, serving as an executive director of IT at UBS for 20 years and more recently as a founding partner of management consulting firms The Networlding Partner Alliance and New Vine Media and as a principal at KeySo Global. A published author, he had a lifelong passion for writing. As an avid explorer for both business and pleasure, Steve had traveled all over the world and resided in many countries and regions of the U.S. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those he worked with, befriended, and influenced over the years. He is survived by his parents, Joan and Robert Benton of Orangevale, CA, and his four brothers and their families: Robert Benton of Chicago (Christine, Elizabeth), John Benton of Norwell, MA (Colleen, Ryan, Bailey), Joel Benton of Sacramento (Gail), and Thomas Benton of Fair Oaks (Kimberly, Joshua, Dylan, Marina). A memorial celebration of his life will be held later.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
