James (Jay) Thomas Freeman passed away suddenly on August 16. He was born on October 18, 1947 in Eureka, California to Lois Hansen Freeman and James Hawes Freeman. After completing high school in Eureka, he Graduated from UC Davis and went on to graduate from UC Davis Law School. Following law school, Jay clerked for Federal Judge Harry Pregerson in Southern California. He then returned to Sacramento and joined the firm of Diepenbrock, Wulff, Plant and Hannegan in 1973. He remained at the firm as a partner until 1998 when he founded Goldsberry, Freeman & Swanson, LLP in Sacramento with other partners from Diepenbrock. In 1998, he became one of the founding partners of Freeman Guzman, LLP; and in 2015, he founded the Freeman Law Firm. Jay served on the California State Bar's Committee on Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies, and was a co-author of Advising California Partnerships, published by California's Continuing Education of the Bar. He was listed in the Northern California Super Lawyers. Jay was known as a sharp business lawyer who was astute in helping his clients in the most difficult of business transactions. Jay loved to cook for friends and family and enjoyed entertaining. He was fond of baking cookies with his grandchildren, and the family always looked forward to his special secret Italian gravy. In his younger years, he enjoyed skiing, camping, fishing and traveling with his family to Hawaii. He also enjoyed gardening, reading, writing, and playing cards. He loved country music and was learning to play the harmonica and ukulele. Jay adored his family, and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mollie, sons Chris and wife Nancy, Matt and wife Marci, mother Lois Hansen Freeman, brother Thomas Freeman wife Janice, sister Sue Potter, grandchildren Christopher, Jack, Molly and Bobby, step grandsons Peyton and Kayden, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Hawes Freeman. A Celebration of Life will be held November 2nd, between 1PM and 4PM, at Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Campus Commons Drive, Sacramento, 95825. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .

