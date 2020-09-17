James Thomas Graves.aka Giggie Born March 17, 1945 in Youngstown, OH to Ruby Graves and James Cummings. Giggie relocated to Sacramento, CA 1972 until his death. He leaves to cherish his life Eunice Graves his loving wife, Sons Emon Graves, San Jose, Marcus Graves, Sacramento, James(Lynn) Rogers, Decatur, GA, Damon (Arisha) Perry, Brian Ballard of Youngstown, OH, Daughters Yarnell Blair Atlanta, GA and Shalana Graves and Traneice Richardson of Sacramento, CA. Siblings Mary Thomas, Ivory (Barbara), Johnny (Barbara) Elliot (Barbara) Ron and Robb Cummings all of Sacramento, CA and Alberta Cummings of Los Angeles, CA. 23 Grand Children and 19 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in his transition his Parents, Siblings Clyde Graves, Curtis Cummings, Helen Ramsey and Loron Tucker and Grandson Robert McKinzie Viewing: Thursday 9/17/20, 5-8pm, Morgan Jones Mortuary, 4200 Broadway, Services: Friday 9/18/20, 11:00am, Antioch Progressive Baptist Church, 7650 Amherst Street, Sacramento, CA Live Stream:www.antiochprogressivebaptistchurch.org.



