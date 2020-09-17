1/1
James Thomas Graves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Thomas Graves.aka Giggie Born March 17, 1945 in Youngstown, OH to Ruby Graves and James Cummings. Giggie relocated to Sacramento, CA 1972 until his death. He leaves to cherish his life Eunice Graves his loving wife, Sons Emon Graves, San Jose, Marcus Graves, Sacramento, James(Lynn) Rogers, Decatur, GA, Damon (Arisha) Perry, Brian Ballard of Youngstown, OH, Daughters Yarnell Blair Atlanta, GA and Shalana Graves and Traneice Richardson of Sacramento, CA. Siblings Mary Thomas, Ivory (Barbara), Johnny (Barbara) Elliot (Barbara) Ron and Robb Cummings all of Sacramento, CA and Alberta Cummings of Los Angeles, CA. 23 Grand Children and 19 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in his transition his Parents, Siblings Clyde Graves, Curtis Cummings, Helen Ramsey and Loron Tucker and Grandson Robert McKinzie Viewing: Thursday 9/17/20, 5-8pm, Morgan Jones Mortuary, 4200 Broadway, Services: Friday 9/18/20, 11:00am, Antioch Progressive Baptist Church, 7650 Amherst Street, Sacramento, CA Live Stream:www.antiochprogressivebaptistchurch.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved