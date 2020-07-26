James Thompson

James Stephen Thompson,74, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020. He was born in Grass Valley, CA, and lived most of his life in West Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cyndi, daughters, Jamie (Drever) and Leslee (Pagenkopf), grand children, Janna and James, his sisters Pamela and Maribeth, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jody. James was a retired elementary school teacher with the Washington Unified School District for 35 years. He was loved and admired by students, parents and staff. He was also a true cowboy at heart and spent many years riding the trails of the Sierra Nevada and developing his love of cowboy poetry. His love of the western cowboy life was a passion he cherished until his death. He was also involved with pyrotechnics. He worked on many firework shows over the years with dedicated crew members who produced spectacular pyrotechnic displays. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was kind, gentle and always ready to lend a hand. When it is safe to do so, there will be a celebration of life in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store