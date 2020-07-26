1/1
James Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Stephen Thompson,74, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020. He was born in Grass Valley, CA, and lived most of his life in West Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cyndi, daughters, Jamie (Drever) and Leslee (Pagenkopf), grand children, Janna and James, his sisters Pamela and Maribeth, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jody. James was a retired elementary school teacher with the Washington Unified School District for 35 years. He was loved and admired by students, parents and staff. He was also a true cowboy at heart and spent many years riding the trails of the Sierra Nevada and developing his love of cowboy poetry. His love of the western cowboy life was a passion he cherished until his death. He was also involved with pyrotechnics. He worked on many firework shows over the years with dedicated crew members who produced spectacular pyrotechnic displays. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was kind, gentle and always ready to lend a hand. When it is safe to do so, there will be a celebration of life in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved