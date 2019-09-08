Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Timothy Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tim Wilson passed away September 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 3, 1955 in Santa Barbara, California to George and Pauline Wilson. He grew up in Farmington, New Mexico, the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Sacramento State University and Northern Arizona University earning both a BS and Master's Degree in Geology, but his true calling was video game development. Tim was Head of Electronic Arts Mobile Digital Platform and Global Chief Technology Officer at Glu Mobile. Life included being an avid pilot and flying remained his greatest passion throughout. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his children Ryan (Margery) and Rachael (Joe), his sister Kathie, brother-in-law Peter (Terry), and nieces Jeanine and Kristine. He is predeceased by his older brother John. Family and friends are invited to gather at the family home on September 14, 2019 for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (

Tim Wilson passed away September 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 3, 1955 in Santa Barbara, California to George and Pauline Wilson. He grew up in Farmington, New Mexico, the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Sacramento State University and Northern Arizona University earning both a BS and Master's Degree in Geology, but his true calling was video game development. Tim was Head of Electronic Arts Mobile Digital Platform and Global Chief Technology Officer at Glu Mobile. Life included being an avid pilot and flying remained his greatest passion throughout. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his children Ryan (Margery) and Rachael (Joe), his sister Kathie, brother-in-law Peter (Terry), and nieces Jeanine and Kristine. He is predeceased by his older brother John. Family and friends are invited to gather at the family home on September 14, 2019 for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ( pancan.org ). Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

