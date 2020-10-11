James W. Connor

November 10, 1930 - September 18, 2020

Davis, California - Connor, James Walton

Jim passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease on September 18, 2020 in Davis, California. He spent his final days surrounded by his loving wife of 67 years, Loretta Connor; his six beloved children; and the gentle support of the University Retirement Community staff and his Yolo Hospice nurse.

Jim was born November 10, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in a musical family and had fond memories of playing drums and trombone in his family Dixieland Jazz combo. In his youth, he loved attending Chicago Cubs games with his brother and summer life at a family-owned lodge on White Lake, Michigan, where he enjoyed water sports and motor boating. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in Chicago.

Jim later graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where he met his wife Loretta. He was member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, and active in campus music, drama and sports events. He was also an active member of ROTC.

After college graduation, Jim was commissioned as an officer in the USAF and deployed to Korea, shortly after he and Loretta were married. Jim was later stationed in Tokyo, Japan, where Loretta joined him and their first two children were born. When he returned to the states, he was stationed at Mather Air Force Base, where he and Loretta began a new life in Sacramento, California. He later served as a Captain in the USAF Reserves at Mather AFB.

Jim began a distinguished career in California state government in the late 1950s. His first position was with the state Department of Finance Budget Division – working on budgets for the State Colleges and Universities. In the early 1960s, he served as Controller for Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. For most of the remaining 1960s, he worked for the Department of Water Resources concluding as Deputy Controller. He also enjoyed a three-month assignment to the Governor's Office during the Edmund G. (Pat) Brown, Sr. Administration. In the early 1970s, Jim returned to the Department of Finance as Chief of the Program Review Division. In the mid-1970s Jim was promoted to Assistant Secretary for Budgets of the Health and Welfare Agency. In 1977, Jim was appointed by Governor Edmund G. (Jerry) Brown, Jr. as Undersecretary for the California Health and Welfare Agency. Jim was often praised for his collaborative and consensus building approach to improving agency programs and services, especially those serving persons with developmental disabilities and the elderly. Notably, he worked closely with California's counties concerning the governance and financing of health and welfare programs and directing the Agency's response following passage of Proposition 13.

After retirement from public service, Jim co-founded Capitol Associates - a private management consulting firm in Sacramento. Jim later re-entered public service to serve as Director of the California Governance Consensus Project, a project of the California Center for Dispute Resolution.

Jim enjoyed a lifetime passion for architecture and carpentry, and helped design and build two beautiful family homes – the last a Sacramento home of 45 years built in the Craftsman style on a creek-side lot. In his later years, his greatest joy was joining his wife for a glass of red wine in his backyard garden next to the creek, it's wildlife and cherished oak and redwood trees.

Jim's love of music grew from Dixieland Jazz in the late 1940s, to Barbershop Quartets in the 1950s. He picked up the five-string banjo in the early 1960s and joined a folk singing group. His family remembers attending Hootenannies at the Memorial Auditorium during this time. Later in the 1960s he took up the marimba and was a founding member of the East Guadalajara Iron Works Marching Brass Band which provided entertainment for non-profit organization fundraisers though-out the Sacramento area for most weekends over 20 plus years. In retirement however, Jim's endless passion was playing his electric piano, which he was able to enjoy into his last year.

Sports played a big role in Jim's life. He joined Sacramento City softball and flag football leagues, and coached baseball teams for his kids. In his thirties, he took up tennis, which became a life passion he passed along to his children and grandchildren. He continued active playing – including tournament tennis level matches - until age 85. In his final years, he cherished watching San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors championship games and cheering with his family.

Jim enjoyed more than 50 years of annual camping trips to various state and federal campgrounds in California with his children and grandchildren and other camp families. His nightly, banjo-led campfire sing-alongs were legend.

In addition to his wife Loretta, Jim is survived by six children: Kim Connor (Robbie Holland), Scott Connor (Yamina), Chris Conor, Steven Connor (Noelle Remington), Karen Connor (John Williams), and Kevin Connor. He is also survived by ten beloved grandchildren: Rachel, Hannah and Naomi Holland; Stephan (Erica), Meghan, and Caitlin Connor; Taneth, Adrian, and Taryn Connor; and Julia Connor. He is further survived by two adorable great-grandchildren: Rowan and Grayson Connor.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward John and Louise (Fulgham) Connor, and a brother Edward John Connor, Jr. and his wife Margaret.

The family plans a Celebration of Life in Davis, California at an unspecified, future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Jim will be buried at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, California. Jim would have wished you to sing a favorite song and have a wine toast in his memory.





