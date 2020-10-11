James Wallace

September 13, 1942 - September 17, 2020

Gold River, California - James R. Wallace, 78, passed away September 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital of Folsom. James was born in Van Nuys, Calif., September 13, 1942. He married Judith Henry, November 23, 1968. They later divorced. He was a devoted father of two sons.

James graduated from Tehachapi H.S. in 1960 and attended Bakersfield College, where he was a member of the Bakersfield College Marching Band. He graduated from Sacramento State University in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He served two years in the U.S. Army, including eleven months in Viet Nam. In 1968 he settled in Sacramento, Calif. and began a 30+ year career with Wells Fargo Bank. He was a member of Rotary Club.

He retired in 2001 and traveled throughout the United States and abroad. He was a photographer with the Purdue Marching Band, traveling with them during football season. He relocated to West Lafayette, Indiana, but kept ties with his home in Sacramento.

James is survived by sons, Brian Wallace, of Sacramento and Jeffrey Wallace, of Hood River, Oregon and sister Judy Wiggins, of Bakersfield, Calif., daughter in law, Anna Butterfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his adopted daughter, Tiffany Anne Wallace.

A service will be held at Tahoe Taverns in Tahoe City, at noon on October 24, 2020.





