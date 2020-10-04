James Warren Potter, EdD, passed away on September 12, 2020, in Roseville, CA., 3 days before his 80th birthday. Born in Monterey, CA, 9/15/1940, Jim was the youngest of 4 children born to Rev. Stewart and Eva Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stewart, sister, Marilyn, and loving wife of 54 years, Kay Marie. Jim is survived by his daughter, Kareen Freeman, grandchildren. James. William and, Sophia Gietzen, and his sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Jack Graf. Jim graduated from Winters H.S. in 1958, then continued his education at Cal State Univ., Sac. and later received his EdD from the Univ. of No. Colorado. He spent his career in various roles in the Rio Linda Union School District (RLUSD). Jim was a founding member of the Shepherd of the Sierra Pres. Church in Loomis, CA, where he served in many capacities. Jim was an adventurer and loved to travel. Later, during retirement, he became enamored with raising orchids and volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul. He was devoted to his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. Jim was known to his friends as a kind, caring and compassionate man, who would happily converse with anyone. Friends will also recall Jim fondly saying, "Well, Kay Marie, it's time to go!"



