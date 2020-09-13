Jim was taken from us in the blink of an eye on September 4, 2020. He was born January 30, 1952 in Sacramento, California to Jim and Alma Kearns and was the youngest of four children. Jim's talents as a software engineer spanned 45 years and took him to Brazil, Mexico, and England. He was most known for his master wood craftsmanship; his creativity expressed in his many homes and pieces that will remain with us forever. He is survived by his wife Patty of 38 years, their two amazing children, Erick and Lindsay and three beautiful grandchildren Jackson, Elliana, and Cali Anne Marie, as well as sisters Maureen, Lorna, Linda and numerous cousins' nephews, and friends. A Memorial service was held on Saturday, September 12, in Spokane, Washington. A celebration of his life and reunion will be held in spring of 2021, in California, with his family and friends where his ashes will be scattered into the wind as he wished. We will remember and miss him and see him everywhere we go. To view and sign Jim's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com