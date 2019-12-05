Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Bill Lewis, passed away peacefully at home in Carmichael on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He had battled cancer for 18 months with dignity and strength. Bill is forever missed by Marianne his wife of nearly 32 years, mother Kathryn, daughter Katie (Steve), brother Kent (Cindy), former wife Kathy, nephews Richie and David, niece Mary Beth and devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Sr. Bill graduated from the University of Kentucky playing on their baseball team as a pitcher. After moving to California, he graduated from McGeorge Law School and worked as an attorney for the State of California, Department of Social Services for over 32 years. Bill was kind, loving, warm-hearted and welcoming, generous, quick witted and exceptionally patient. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a positive attitude above all. He had wide interests: bicycling, motorcycling, RV travel, playing guitar, attending Rennaissance fairs in full costume and leatherworking. He loved to tinker around his home and spent many happy hours in his backyard with a cup of coffee planning his next adventure. The Lewis Family thanks the staff of Sutter Hospice and Sutter General Hospital for their care during Bill's illness. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to the Sacramento SPCA or a .

