James William Prather

Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Obituary
Of Rancho Cordova, CA, passed away on June 21, 2019 at Sutter Medical Center-Sacramento. He was 86 years old. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, (916-725-2109), and are invited to the graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 27, 2019
