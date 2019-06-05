Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Williamson. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

(1926-2019) Jim Williamson was born December 4, 1926 in Russellville, Arkansas. He died on May 28th, 2019 in Roseville, California. He was the son of Lawson Williamson and Sarah Duval Williamson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Leah, and by 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Jim arrived in California in 1947 at age 20 and spent most of his working life in the grocery industry. He spent much of his career with Raley's Supermarkets, rising to the position of Director of Merchandising and to membership on the Executive Committee. In retirement he took on a key leadership role with the Raley's Senior PGA Tournament and was an active member of the industry's Oldtimers Committee. In addition, Jim loved to travel, to play golf and he spent lots of time staying in touch with old friends and relatives via the Internet. However, the most important thing in his life was and has always been his relationship with his family. His wife, his children and his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. They meant everything to him, and he made sure they all knew it. There will be a celebration of life at 11:00AM on Friday, June 7th at Mount Vernon Memorial Park located 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, Ca..

