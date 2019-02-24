Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James "Doc" Yarrow. View Sign

Dr. James Yarrow "Doc", died peacefully on February 1, at Sutter Roseville Hospital with his wife and family at his side. Jim, or Doc as he was better known, was 81 years old. Born in Chicago, he studied pre-med at the University of Illinois, then graduated with his M.D from Chicago Medical School. Before settling in Northern California, Doc served in the United States Air Force as a Major and Chief of Neurosurgery at 12 USAF Hospital, Cam Rahn Bay in Vietnam, as well as Chief of Neurosurgery at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. After moving to the Sacramento area in 1972, Doc worked in his private medical practice for 34 years. He had been Chief of Neurosurgery at Roseville Community Hospital and also worked at Mercy, Sutter, Sacramento Medical Center and Auburn Faith hospitals. Doc was a founding member of the Granite Bay Rotary, and was both a past Secretary and a past President. He took great pride in living the motto "Service above Self". In retirement, Doc followed his passion for wine, cooking and fly fishing. He was an accomplished fly fisherman was able to spend many wonderful moments walking his favorite rivers with his friends and family. Doc was loved for his dedication to his family, friends, patients and colleagues. He will always be remembered for his compassion, strength, humor, kindness and micro precision in slicing vegetables. He was preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Tess and is survived by his wife Sandy and his children Joseph, Jenny and Jamie and step children David, Cynthia, Rebecca, and Rachel, and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren A public celebration of life will take place with his family and friends on March 16th at 3:00pm at the Lutheran Church located at 6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA.

