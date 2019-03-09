Jamey L. Pudge age 67, passed February 27, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Jamey was born in Oneida, NY to James and Marie Mullenax. She was preceded in death by her husband Rick, daughter Ronda, parents James and Marie, and siblings Bruce, Judy, Becky, Michael and Vic. Jamey is survived by her daughters Shelly Alanis and Amy Culp, Son-in-Law Alex Alanis, and grandchildren Ally, Evan and Austin. Jamey proudly worked for 30 years as a Paralegal and retired from Porter Law Group in 2017. Her love and kindness will be missed by all. Services will be held March 15, 2019 at 10 am at Valley Community Church, 3150 Wissemann Dr., Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019