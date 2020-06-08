It is with great sadness that the family of Jamie Gerard announces her passing on May 31st, 2020. Jamie was surrounded by family who stood by her side as her spirit went to Heaven. She was 65 years old. Jamie Lee Gerard (née Clarke) was born on March 27th, 1955, in Modesto. Her family moved to Redlands in 1971, where Jamie graduated from Redlands Senior High and earned her LVN at Loma Linda University. Jamie married Steve Gerard on August 10, 1979. They spent many happy years raising their three daughters in Orangevale before moving north to Lincoln. Jamie will be remembered as a free-spirited woman with a sophisticated sense of style. She loved road trips to coastal towns where the ocean brought her peace and tranquility. She also loved visiting Disneyland, Tahoe, and San Francisco. Her other hobbies included music, reading, interior decorating, and shopping. Jamie was a dynamic woman who was equally at ease on the back of a Harley, in a "mom car" Ford station wagon, or in her beloved cherry red Cadillac. As her daughters grew, she became "Gran Gran" - a sweet and gentle grandmother who loved spoiling her grandchildren, especially at Christmas. Jamie was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Jamie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Gerard; her sister Julie Fennell (Larry); her daughters Jessica Gerard, Alysa Nelson (Jared), and Brianna Gerard (Jarod); five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



